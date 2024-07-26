Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.75. 6,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 1,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. Meritage Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

About Meritage Hospitality Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Meritage Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.