Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MTH traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $193.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,033. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $3,205,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.