Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.75

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 55607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.37.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$338.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.4764268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

