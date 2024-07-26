Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. 40,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

