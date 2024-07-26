McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Gap Down to $115.62

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.62, but opened at $110.16. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $110.01, with a volume of 14,372 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $84,042,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,950,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3,216.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 248,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,340 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,329,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,469,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

