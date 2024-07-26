MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 820,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 728,009 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $23.49.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

