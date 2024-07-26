MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 1089405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 472.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

