Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,057 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 335,338 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,828,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.27. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $253.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,844 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,735. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

