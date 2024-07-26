Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. Bank of America increased their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 649,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,165. Mattel has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

