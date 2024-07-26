Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 967.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after purchasing an additional 376,506 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded up $5.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.88. 3,677,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.