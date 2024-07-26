Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.23. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

