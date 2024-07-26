MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed Stock Performance

MariMed stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.80. MariMed has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.55.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

