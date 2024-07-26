MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MariMed Stock Performance
MariMed stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.80. MariMed has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.55.
About MariMed
