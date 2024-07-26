Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

Man Wah stock remained flat at $12.62 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.3383 dividend. This is a positive change from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

