MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 201,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,992. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.57. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
