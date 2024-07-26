MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 201,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,992. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.57. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 38.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 748.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

