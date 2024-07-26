Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luna Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

LUNA stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 261,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,556. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 60.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,023,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 763,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,619,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

