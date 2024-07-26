Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 2.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.38. 8,743,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 32,167,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 58.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

