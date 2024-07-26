Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$189.00 Price Target at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on L. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.43.

TSE L traded up C$0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching C$168.98. 164,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,682. The stock has a market cap of C$51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.02. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$171.99.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total transaction of C$2,058,249.73. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total value of C$2,058,249.73. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

