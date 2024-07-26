Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.97 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $123.97 million and $21.45 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.53511618 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $23,786,739.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

