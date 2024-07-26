Lido Staked ETH 1-Day Volume Reaches $71.85 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $3,254.26 or 0.04813845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $31.96 billion and $71.85 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,822,189 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,827,828.66942592. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,249.07395613 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $146,244,227.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

