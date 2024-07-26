LGT Group Foundation Trims Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KGC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. 6,076,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,219,342. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

