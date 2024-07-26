LGT Group Foundation Makes New $92,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 355 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.94. The stock had a trading volume of 220,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

