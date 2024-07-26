LGT Group Foundation Buys New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.33. The stock had a trading volume of 492,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,881. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

