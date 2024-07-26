LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 14,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 401,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

