Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Lennox International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.500-20.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $19.50-20.25 EPS.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE LII traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $545.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $331.60 and a 1-year high of $583.42.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LII

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.