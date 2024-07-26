Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.85

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.85 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 63 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

