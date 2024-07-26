KeyCorp Weighs in on WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

