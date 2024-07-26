JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target to $24.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised HBT Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 25.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

