Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 71.3% in July

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the June 30th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda Price Performance

OTCMKTS JSDA remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,918. Jones Soda has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.41%.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

