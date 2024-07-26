Jet Protocol Trading Down 83.7% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 83.7% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $459,026.92 and $16.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,526.53 or 1.00011998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00072132 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00026996 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

