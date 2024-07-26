J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.93

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

