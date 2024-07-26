iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.70.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IQ opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.07. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 587,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.