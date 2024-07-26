IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $550.93 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $550.93 million and $7.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,363,469,350 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

