Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock remained flat at $17.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 601,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,400. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.