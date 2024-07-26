Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the June 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 170,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,594. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

