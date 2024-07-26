International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,896.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

