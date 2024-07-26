International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,076. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

