Insider Selling: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Sells £1,200,000 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.76), for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,551,991.72).
MJ Gleeson Stock Performance
Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 569 ($7.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £332.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,962.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 561.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 520.09. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.53) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.15).
About MJ Gleeson
