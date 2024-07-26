Insider Selling: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Sells £1,200,000 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.76), for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,551,991.72).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 569 ($7.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £332.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,962.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 561.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 520.09. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.53) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.15).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

About MJ Gleeson

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.