Insider Buying: Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Purchases 1,490 Shares of Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) insider Jo Le Couilliard bought 1,490 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,989.40 ($19,386.19).

Indivior Stock Performance

Indivior stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 987 ($12.77). 971,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,179.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,386.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 653 ($8.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,927 ($24.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Indivior from GBX 2,350 ($30.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

