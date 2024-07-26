Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Oppenheimer

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Incyte Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INCY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. 580,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,313. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

