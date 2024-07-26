Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMUX. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Immunic Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,299. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Immunic by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

