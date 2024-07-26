hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Insider Sells £6,136,161.04 in Stock

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) insider Cathal Friel sold 21,159,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £6,136,161.04 ($7,936,059.29).
hVIVO Price Performance
Shares of HVO opened at GBX 29.65 ($0.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. hVIVO plc has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.74.
About hVIVO
