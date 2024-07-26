hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Insider Sells £6,136,161.04 in Stock

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) insider Cathal Friel sold 21,159,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £6,136,161.04 ($7,936,059.29).

Shares of HVO opened at GBX 29.65 ($0.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. hVIVO plc has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.74.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

