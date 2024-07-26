Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Shares Gap Up to $70.47

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.47, but opened at $73.98. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 46,381 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HHH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
