Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Shares Gap Up to $70.47

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.47, but opened at $73.98. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 46,381 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HHH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

