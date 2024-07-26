HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.00

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €79.00 ($85.87) and last traded at €77.90 ($84.67), with a volume of 13682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €78.20 ($85.00).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is €78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.01.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

