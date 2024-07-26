Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Horace Mann Educators

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.