HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $595.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

