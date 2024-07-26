Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,716 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after purchasing an additional 590,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after purchasing an additional 432,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,363,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

