Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.90. Healthpeak Properties shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 860,392 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.