Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Jul 26th, 2024

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOCGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.90. Healthpeak Properties shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 860,392 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

