Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.90. Healthpeak Properties shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 860,392 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.