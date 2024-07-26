Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $169.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $189.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.82 and a 200 day moving average of $173.08.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

