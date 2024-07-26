Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 46,400 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 332,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of OMAB opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.5963 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.