Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 184,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

